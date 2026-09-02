Acer's Project DualPlay Mini is gaming handheld that becomes a tiny laptop

It wouldn't be a tech show in 2026 without a beefy gaming handheld concept or two. Acer has dutifully obliged at IFA with its Project DualPlay Mini, a handheld that converts into a mini laptop.

The Predator-branded concept is designed to "move fluidly between gaming and productivity without requiring a separate device for each," Acer wrote in a press release. It would theoretically offer the best of PC and handheld console gaming, with a traditional controller setup in its handheld configuration, and a backlit keyboard and mouse option reserved for first-person shooters and strategy games.

Acer

If you want, you can also treat the DualPlay Mini as a regular laptop to get work done, and Acer says you'll be able to connect it to an external display. It features the same dual-fan cooling architecture as the brand's Predator Atlas 8, and if you look closely at the back panel you'll see the words "Acer 50 since 1976" embedded, in celebration of Acer's 50th anniversary.

Acer doesn't offer much in the way of specs (including weight), which isn't hugely surprising given the DualPlay Mini is a concept device and may never come to market. But the "flip-and-swivel design" does look pretty neat. Maybe one day...