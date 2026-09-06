How To Send High-Quality Images And Videos From Android To iPhone

Having friends or family with different phone brands than your own can lead to all manner of everyday nuisances, from attempts to help navigate unfamiliar settings to coming up short when you need a compatible charger. One such problem can arise when sharing photos and videos across these devices, especially between Android and Apple phones. While sharing media across brands has always been relatively intuitive, preserving quality hasn't always been so clear-cut.

For the longest time, sending a photo from an Android device to an iPhone typically took the quality down a few notches. This came down to the different messaging systems — with Apple using Short Message Service (SMS) texting and Android using Rich Communication Services (RCS). Fortunately, alongside embracing Apple Intelligence and deeper customization, iOS 18 ushered in RCS support on iPhone, which not only solved the discrepancy but also allowed iPhone users to access the higher image quality available via RCS.