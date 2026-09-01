Razer just released a cute and teensy mobile game controller

Razer just announced the Prio, a compact mobile gaming controller. It attaches via USB-C and works with both iOS and Android. The big hook here is that it folds up when not in use, making it extremely pocket-friendly.

Despite its diminutive size, the Prio actually offers console-grade controls. The gamepad includes a tactile 4-way D-pad, face buttons, bumpers and triggers. It also features capacitive analog thumbsticks that have been "engineered to reduce drift." The company says this should ensure accurate controls, "even on a bumpy commute."

It connects via USB-C, so setup should be fairly seamless. This also means there's no extra battery to charge. The Prio was made to fit most slim-to-medium phone cases and it supports phones up to seven-inches. This includes beefy handsets like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Razer Prio integrates with native games on mobile platforms, but also Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, PS Remote Play and Razer's own PC Remote Play service. This looks like a solid and fairly adorable mobile controller.

It's available to purchase right now and costs $100. The company says this is the first entry in a new line of ultra-portable mobile gaming controllers, so expect more releases down the road.