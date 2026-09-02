Acer shows off its AI desktop future with the RTX Spark design

Acer introduced a pair of petite PCs today. First up is the Acer SFF RTX Spark, a compact desktop designed for running AI agents. The company hasn't revealed many details, including price or availability, but it is the first look at how Acer will integrate some of the latest developments from NVIDIA.

It's equipped with the NVIDIA RTX Spark, the "superchip" unveiled earlier this summer that boasts up to a petaflop of computing power. The Acer desktop can be equipped with up to a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU, up to a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU and up to 128 GB of memory.

The other product announcement is also AI-centric, but this one is powered by Intel. The Acer Veriton RI110 AI Mini Workstation has an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H and an Intel Arc B390 graphics card. It's designed to support third-party agentic AI use, and it's also part of the Copilot+ PC program that has Microsoft's chatbot baked in. Acer didn't provide pricing, but the mini desktop should be available in North America in the final quarter of 2026.