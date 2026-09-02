Acer's Vero 16 laptop is built to be easily repaired

Acer just announced the Vero 16 laptop, which has been designed with repairability in mind. To that end, the computer features removable port covers, a detachable external hinge and a latch on the bottom that can be opened without tools. There's even an engraving on the exterior that shows the location of the battery and motherboard. All of this combined should make service calls and installing upgrades much simpler than usual.

It's also built for longevity, with a MIL-STD-810H certified chassis that's made primarily from low-carbon aluminum. The battery and SSD are user-replaceable, which should increase the lifespan of the unit. The company promises that users will be able to upgrade with new processors "for at least two generations."

This looks to be an extremely capable laptop, beyond repairability. It can be outfitted with up to the Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The computer ships with up to a 16-inch 3K OLED display and comes with a nice 71Wh battery. There's a 5MP IR camera with a built-in privacy shutter, an SD card reader, an HDMI 2.1 port and a pair of Thunderbolt 4-rated USB-C ports.

It's also billed as a Copilot+ PC, so it has all of those AI tools that nobody really uses. This includes stuff like Windows Studio Effects, Cocreator and the Click to Do platform.

The Vero 16 will be available early next year, but only in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at launch. We don't know the price just yet, or when it's slated to come to America.

This isn't the only big Acer news of the day. The company also just refreshed its Swift series of laptops. The new Swift Air 16 is still thin, but is a bit heavier than the previous generation. It's powered by up to an Intel Core 7 processor 350 and will be available in most territories by early 2027.

The new Swift Blade 14 is an extremely light and thin laptop, clocking in at 1.76 pounds and just a half-inch thick when closed. It can also be outfitted with up to an Intel Core 7 processor 350. It'll be available for purchase in December but, again, only in EMEA.