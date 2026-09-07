When are portable Apple CarPlay screens actually worth it?

Unlike buying a new car, getting one of these portable CarPlay screens won't cost you much. You can find many of them for under $50. Even if you pay $150 for one of these, it's still much cheaper than a new car. Some have larger displays and will cost more, and some really cheap ones might be best to avoid — those usually have really bad touchscreens. Start by choosing the right size. Most of these range from 6 to 11 inches. Some users find large screens too distracting, so it might be worth going with a smaller one. Smaller screens are easier to fit in your car, too.

But size isn't the only thing that matters here. There are other specs you should consider, like screen resolution. Some portable screens have very low resolution. It's not as if any of these screens were designed for watching 4K video — they weren't. But going with a low-resolution screen will make everything look terrible, from text to icons. Look for screens with a resolution of at least 1280x720 pixels. The audio output is also a big plus. Most of these screens have awful speakers, so be sure to choose one that supports AUX, Bluetooth or FM for playing audio. Also, make sure you're getting wireless CarPlay instead of wired CarPlay. Not every portable screen lets you use CarPlay without a cable.