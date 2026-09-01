The new Street Fighter movie trailer looks fun in all the right ways
It's silly and campy and that's just fine!
I've been unreasonably hyped for the upcoming Street Fighter film since we saw its teaser trailer at the Game Awards. Set to the infectious energy of "Punk Tactics," it gave us a glimpse at a vibrant live0-action rendition of Street Fighter 2, complete with all of favorite characters kicking butt in a variety of ways. The latest trailer makes it clear that this movie is leaning full tilt into the cheesiness of the franchise. Do you want to see a real-life hadouken? How about Chun-Li's thighs of fury fully unleashed? It looks absolutely bonkers in all of the right ways.
I could care less about the plot of this movie — what intrigues me is that director Kitao Sakurai has apparently crafted a work of pure cinematic maximalism that vibes perfectly with the chaotic energy of Street Fighter. It's drenched in colors, sweat and impossible special moves. Crucially, it also looks like Sakurai, a regular Eric Andre collaborator, also has a keen eye for well-staged action. Sure, there's a CGI Blanka played by Jason Momoa. But there's also an extended shot of Chun-Li taking down fools, and even the more fantastical action is framed well. It's just a shame Paramount didn't have the nerve to put Street Fighter up against Mortal Kombat 2. It would have been the perfect summer face-off.