Is it safe to buy a refurbished iPhone from Walmart?
Walmart offers good deals on refurbished iPhones models, but make sure you know exactly what you're buying first.
Buying refurbished tech is a great way to save money and reduce technological waste. And although purchasing a refurb iPhone straight from Apple can provide peace of mind thanks to the quality guarantees, high prices and limited stock mean that's not always an option.
Instead, you might opt for third-party vendors that allow you to maximize your dollar. One of the most popular is Walmart, which offers a range of iPhone models for (usually) great prices. Similar to Amazon, Walmart relies on third-party vendors that refurbish and sell renewed smartphones through its online platform, Walmart Marketplace.
Shopping on an open storefront like this can be daunting, since variable quality, prices, return policies and refurbishment standards can scare away even the most eager buyer. However, Walmart can be a reliable middleman between you and a quality refurbished iPhone if you know what to look for. If you haven't already decided which model to look for, consult Engadget's 2026 iPhone buying guide.
Understand the phone's condition
Walmart lists the condition of its refurbished phones under several quality umbrellas. Usually, you can find this information listed in the Condition section to the right of the image, as well as above the Add to Cart button. Confirming the condition of a renewed iPhone is the most important step of the purchasing process because it not only determines the quality of the phone, but its return policy.
The highest standard is "Restored Premium", which is reserved for items sold by either manufacturers, manufacturer-authorized sellers or select third-party sellers trusted by Walmart. Walmart states that restored premium products have been "refurbished to the highest standard and tested to ensure like-new performance and reliability." When purchasing a Restored Premium phone, expect an "excellent screen and body" with only light micro-scratches. Walmart also states that premium phones have 90% battery capacity compared to new iPhones.
The next set of used iPhones are within Walmart's "Restored" tier, which have been refurbished by authorized partners. Reportedly inspected, cleaned and verified, these items hit a lower standard than Premium Restored, but may still offer great value. For instance, Restored-tier products only boast 80% of a new iPhone's battery capacity.
The retailer uses a three-tier grading scale for these iPhones: Like New, Good and Fair. Phones that are Like New should be in excellent condition, offering screens and bodies with "very light micro-scratches" that are "invisible" beyond a distance of one foot. Good devices, meanwhile, have a clean screen, "barely visible" scuff marks, and minor wear. If you purchase a Fair item, you should expect "noticeable" wear like visible scratches and markings you can feel when touching.
Walmart Marketplace also offers a pre-owned program that has a more variable inspection process, less stringent quality control standards and no refurbishment requirements. This makes pre-owned items a fit for anyone looking to get a used, non-refurbished phone on the cheap. Walmart ranks these devices using the same three-tiered metric. You may also find Open Box options, which are in "excellent condition with no signs of usage and still in its original packaging or generic packaging." These also include the original accessories.
Review the reseller
A second important factor is your iPhone's reseller. The vast majority of Walmart's refurbished iPhones are sold by a group of authorized resellers. And while finding information on who's selling a phone is easy, parsing that information is a bit more difficult.
The seller is listed on the right side in the section titled Sold and shipped by, beneath the phone's shipping information. You won't likely recognize the company; don't expect big brands like Best Buy to be listed on their competitor's website. However, most companies have extensive reviews and contact information, which can help give you an indication of quality.
To dig into a seller, click the company's name. Here, you can find the reseller's contact information, a list of products, a company statement and all public customer reviews. Reviewing these can both reassure and alarm, as many of the company's reviews are mixed. Given the inconsistent nature of secondhand phones, this is not surprising, and as such I recommend approaching these reviews with a hefty grain of salt. Researching the reseller outside of Walmart's platform (via the listed contact information) can also be a helpful way of reviewing a company's quality.
Warranties, returns and refunds
Don't overlook the return and warranty rules of your new iPhone. Unfortunately, Walmart's return policies vary based on both the product and the seller, so its best to carefully review your options before you need them.
To review a product's return policy, find the Return label on the right side next to the shipping or seller information. For example, it may say Free 90-day returns. Typically, Restored Premium devices must be returned within 30 days, while the three other tiers of Restored iPhones offer a 90-day return period. Pre-owned purchases are also beholden to 30-day returns. See Walmart's returns page for more details.
Although these return policies are standardized across Walmart's sale types, your phone's warranty (if any) likely depends on the seller's individual preferences. Restored Premium iPhones are an exception, as these sport a guaranteed 1-year warranty. To learn about the seller's warranty policies, use the seller's contact info that's linked on the item's page.
If you decide to return your iPhone, be sure to prepare it first. The timeline of your refund will vary based on the seller, return method and payment type. Unfortunately, some sellers may charge a restocking fee as high as 20 percent of the purchase price.
To initiate a return, visit your Walmart.com account, select the order you'd like to return and choose Start a return. Depending on the seller, some iPhones can also be returned directly at the store.