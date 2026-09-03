Anker brings its AI chip to the Soundcore Space 2 Pro headphones
The company also has new AI-powered earbuds and hearing aids on the way.
Anker has showed off a large lineup of audio products at IFA 2026, all featuring its new Thus AI chip. The highlight of the lineup is the wireless Soundcore Space 2 Pro headset. Thus powers an eight-sensor array that delivers improved adaptive active noise cancellation. The over-ear headphones also use the chip to drive real-time voice separation and noise separation during calls. Space 2 Pro has up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC or 60 hours without. These headphones will be available starting September 22 for $200.
The Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 will launch on the same date with a $130 price tag. As with the Space 2 Pro, these earbuds use the Thus chip to improve ANC, and the company emphasized the quality of noise cancellation for taking calls. The set has a custom 9.2mm wool paper diaphragm to deliver detail.
New models of the AeroClip clip-on earbuds
There's a second pair of earbuds in the lineup with the Soundcore AeroClip 2 and Soundcore AeroClip 2 Pro. The base model of these open-ear clip-on earbuds promises an eight-hour battery life, and it will retail for $170 beginning September 22. The Pro model goes all-in on AI, with the ability to be a personal transcriptionist. It can use the Thus chip to capture audio from an online meeting or a call, then transcribe or summarize the content. These will cost $230, but the company hasn't provided a release window.
Hearing aids and sleep aids
Finally, Anker has a few additions in the health and wellness direction. Its Sleep Earbuds 4 and Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro offer can block noise and mask snoring. They also monitor biodata such as sleep stage and heart rate to assess the quality of rest the wearer is getting. For white noise sleepers, they can dynamically adjust to play the most effective sounds for drifting off and staying asleep. Prices were not released, but the base model will be available in October followed by the Pro in November of this year.
Anker's Thus chip is also at the heart of the company's hearing aids. The Anker RIC Hearing Aids use the AI chip in conjunction with four microphones to isolate speakers in front of the wearer, while letting background noise recede. And critically for a device that might be in all-day use, they claim an impressive fast charge capability, adding two hours of battery life from a five-minute charge. When charged with the case, a twelve-hour charge grants 36 hours of battery life.