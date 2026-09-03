Anker brings its AI chip to the Soundcore Space 2 Pro headphones

Anker has showed off a large lineup of audio products at IFA 2026, all featuring its new Thus AI chip. The highlight of the lineup is the wireless Soundcore Space 2 Pro headset. Thus powers an eight-sensor array that delivers improved adaptive active noise cancellation. The over-ear headphones also use the chip to drive real-time voice separation and noise separation during calls. Space 2 Pro has up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC or 60 hours without. These headphones will be available starting September 22 for $200.

The Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 will launch on the same date with a $130 price tag. As with the Space 2 Pro, these earbuds use the Thus chip to improve ANC, and the company emphasized the quality of noise cancellation for taking calls. The set has a custom 9.2mm wool paper diaphragm to deliver detail.