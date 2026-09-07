How to split bills and customize passes in Apple Wallet with iOS 27 Update

The upcoming iOS 27 update will deliver some much-needed optimization and system refinements to the iPhone — along with a more practical way to settle a group meal. For those who prefer contributing to the collective gastronomic experience instead of carrying the entire bill, Visual Intelligence will read receipts, split the bill and send out Apple Cash requests to the group. Thankfully, this new feature isn't buried in the settings menu. Instead, it works with Visual Intelligence and the iPhone's camera to recognize a receipt.

It's not a universal bill-splitting tool, however. iPhone users must set up Apple Cash to receive and send money through Wallet. You'll also need a compatible iPhone running iOS 27, an itemized receipt that the camera can read and contacts who can receive and send an Apple Cash request.

iOS 27 will also include a separate tool for Apple Wallet passes, also using Visual Intelligence. As with receipts, the camera identifies a compatible physical pass (boarding passes, loyalty cards, tickets, etc.) and adds it to Wallet. Overall, it's a nifty little upgrade, especially for those already using their iPhones as a debit/credit card. All you need to do is set it up through the Control Center and start splitting bills.