Anker Eufy at IFA 2026: New security cameras, plus a robot vacuum and a robot lawnmower

Anker's Eufy brand showcased several new devices at IFA 2026. The new product lineup includes several additions in security cameras. The Eufy NVR Security System E50 is a multi-camera system that has a hybrid 2K fixed bullet and 4K PTZ dual-lens design. It also uses the brand's OmniTrack AI tracking system and auto-framing. It is available now for buyers in the US, Canada and Australia, with the four-camera kit starting at $999 and the eight-camera option starting at $1,599.

The Eufy Video Doorbell S4 is both a wired video doorbell and security camera that offers 9 MP resolution. It has a 180-degree field of view and uses the OmniTrack system. The device will be available in many markets later in September with a starting cost of $299.

The Eufy Window Camera E10 offers 24/7 recording with 2.5K resolution, F1.0 color night vision. Thanks to a 25-degree adjustable tilt, the camera should have minimal blind spots. The camera retails for $70 and will be available starting later in 2026.

The final security product launch is the Eufy Fall Detection Sensor. This device uses mmWave for radar-based fall detection. It has two-way talk built in and without requiring any cameras or wearables, it can provide safety without being intrusive.