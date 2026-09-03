Anker Eufy at IFA 2026: New security cameras, plus a robot vacuum and a robot lawnmower
The brand unveiled four new security products at the conference.
Anker's Eufy brand showcased several new devices at IFA 2026. The new product lineup includes several additions in security cameras. The Eufy NVR Security System E50 is a multi-camera system that has a hybrid 2K fixed bullet and 4K PTZ dual-lens design. It also uses the brand's OmniTrack AI tracking system and auto-framing. It is available now for buyers in the US, Canada and Australia, with the four-camera kit starting at $999 and the eight-camera option starting at $1,599.
The Eufy Video Doorbell S4 is both a wired video doorbell and security camera that offers 9 MP resolution. It has a 180-degree field of view and uses the OmniTrack system. The device will be available in many markets later in September with a starting cost of $299.
The Eufy Window Camera E10 offers 24/7 recording with 2.5K resolution, F1.0 color night vision. Thanks to a 25-degree adjustable tilt, the camera should have minimal blind spots. The camera retails for $70 and will be available starting later in 2026.
The final security product launch is the Eufy Fall Detection Sensor. This device uses mmWave for radar-based fall detection. It has two-way talk built in and without requiring any cameras or wearables, it can provide safety without being intrusive.
Appliances
On the appliance side, the Eufy brand also showed off a vacuum and a lawnmower. The Robot Vacuum Omni E35 has been granted the Maternal and Infant Cleaning Robot mark from Tüv and Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. It can sterilize and remove dust mites, and the vacuum has a multi-cyclone filtration system and a self-cleaning roller mop. It will be available in the EU and UK on September 4, which is also the pre-order date for the US ahead of a September 25 launch. The vacuum will have early bird pricing of $900 and a usual cost of $1100.
The Eufy Robot Lawn Mower S2 Max is a fully autonomous machine that can map and mow about 3.7 acres. It has up to 48 TOPS that power its real-time decision making and with all-wheel drive, the mower can take terrain up to a 38 degree slope. It will be available in Europe in May 2027.