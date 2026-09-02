Acer's Predator Atlas 7 is the brand's smaller handheld gaming flagship model

Acer has unveiled the Predator Atlas 7 as part of its announcements for this year's IFA conference in Berlin. It says the Atlas 7 offers the same flagship performance as the bigger Atlas 8 gaming handheld device, which it launched back in March, in a smaller form factor. While an inch in difference doesn't sound like much, Acer designed the Atlas 7 to be easier to hold. It has more contoured grips, an enlarged palm rest area, recessed keys and an anti-slip texture.

Like the Atlas 8, it's powered by up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, which supports up to Intel Arc B390 graphics. It has a 7-inch 16:9 FHD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to prevent scratches and cracks when dropped. Like the Atlas 8, it has an 80Wh battery capacity and can have up to 1TB in storage, as well as up to 24GB in memory. With an 80Wh battery, the Atlas 7 weighs under 750 grams. There's also an option with a 60Wh battery that weighs under 700 grams. And like its bigger sibling, it features a dual-fan cooling system.

The device also has dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and a microSD card reader, along with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It comes with two months of Xbox Game Pass and two months of PC Game Pass, after which you'll have to pay if you want to continue streaming games through the services on your handheld. Acer has yet to reveal how much the handheld costs, but you can get the Predator Atlas 7 in North America sometime in the fourth quarter of 2026 and in EMEA starting in November.

In addition to the Atlas 7, Acer has also presented the 8-inch Project DualPlay Mini concept at IFA. It's supposed to function as a handheld gaming device and a laptop-like mobile productivity station.