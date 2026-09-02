iRobot's new $1,199 Roomba Max 875 Combo is its most powerful robot yet

iRobot has launched two new Roombas at IFA 2026 in Berlin, including what it calls its "most powerful robot ever." The $1,199 Roomba Max 875 Combo, which the company says delivers its best floor cleaning performance to date, and the $899 Roomba Plus 678 Combo both come with AutoWash Dock. They also serve as the launching ground for iRobot's new SealForce Vacuuming Technology, which works by lowering a skirt hidden inside the machines' chassis and forming a tight seal against the carpets fibers. That gives the robots a suction force of 35,000 Pascals, iRobot's highest yet, enough to pull embedded dirt and debris in carpets.

The Max 875 Combo also features the company's ultrasonic ThermaMist Technology that sprays heated mist continuously while it's mopping in order to soften dried stains and dirt. Its PowerSpin Max Roller Mop uses the heated water to scrub the floor with a roller speed of 300RPM and 18 Newtons of downward pressure. This model can automatically detect carpet, raise its mop and then lower a protective shield to keep the rug dry. Meanwhile, the Roomba Plus 678 Combo comes with Roomba's SprayForce AI pre-treatment that uses high-pressure spray to break down dirt before mopping it up.

Both models are now available on iRobot's website, with shipping slated to begin in two weeks. Later this month, you'll also be able to buy them from retail stores across North America.