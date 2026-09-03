Anker's MindBase is a smart home hub, NAS and security guard

Anker has turned up to IFA with MindBase, an AI-powered local home hub built to sit at the heart of your autonomous home. Essentially, it's a NAS with a 64GB SSD and two bays to hold either 2.5 or 3.5-inch hard drives, with its own AI compute built on top. Anker is selling it as a way to both run your smart home and store your family's treasured memories, and as a digital security guard.

If you want MindBase to watch your home, then you'll need to invest in Anker's lineup of home security cameras. That includes the new Eufy Video Doorbell S4, Window Camera E10, Fall Detection Sensor or just its range of plain ol' pan-tilt-zoom cameras. All of these can feed into the hub, where the AI is promised to "evaluate events in real-time," assessing risk and responding.

If a threat is detected, it'll have multiple avenues to respond, including changing the lighting, issuing a verbal warning or something just described as "active deterrence." If it's capable of correctly identifying a problem, grabbing a cudgel and dealing with the problem itself, it might be worth the price.

Sadly, we don't know what the price is, and Anker can't even tell us when we'll see this product available to buy. In the meantime, we'll just have to muse on what "active deterrence" means.