What is a dual-band router and why is it important for good Wi-Fi?
Two frequency bands give your devices more room to connect.
As the name implies, a dual-band router broadcasts Wi-Fi on two radio frequencies at the same time: 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz. It's a simple explanation for a profoundly useful feature, especially when the average US household burns through over 700GB of data a month. With as much data as 4K streaming and gaming consume, imagine every device in the house depending on a single lane of traffic. Dual-band routers help relieve those potential bottlenecks, though each band has its own weakness and strength.
The 2.4GHz band has more reach and penetrates walls or other household obstructions more effectively. It's useful for devices in distant rooms or for less demanding smart home accessories. However, it's also the slower of the two and tends to be more crowded, with most devices defaulting to a 2.4GHz connection. The 5.0GHz band offers more wireless capacity and faster speeds, but it suffers from significant range limitations and doesn't travel through dense obstacles very well.
In most cases, a dual-band router automatically connects compatible devices to the best frequency band. Even so, when connecting a new device, you may see different network names, like "Home WiFi," "ATTnet" or something similar. Some routers display the frequency bands prominently in the list of available networks, and others don't. It all depends on the router.
Why a dual-band router can improve Wi-Fi
A dual-band router's purpose is to reduce bottlenecks as connected devices and bandwidth demands grow. At the same time, it balances range and speed. A security camera on the far side of the house will be more reliable on 2.4GHz. A 4K TV streaming at max resolution or a gaming rig will benefit more from 5.0GHz. The router splits these jobs up, maintaining devices on the most reliable band. Some routers will automatically switch devices back and forth as conditions change.
Gaming routers often allow you to prioritize specific devices, like a console or gaming PC. When it comes time to fire up Helldivers 2 or Dota 2, you don't have to worry about everyone else hogging all the bandwidth. It's a nifty convenience so you don't have to assign every device manually.
For most homes, a dual-band router is the baseline, organizing and connecting your devices based on demand and capability. It's not a speed guarantee, however. A dual-band or tri-band router can only do so much with a weak internet plan, poor router placement or thick obstructions.
How to tell if your router is dual-band
The easiest way is to look at your router, either on the bottom or the back. Most router stickers will list the bands or feature a dual-band or tri-band label. If your router was manufactured within the last decade, there's a good chance it's dual-band, given the current 51.3% market share.
You can also pull out your smartphone or tablet and check the available networks. Whether you named your networks or not, they will still have a label. If 2.4 and 5.0 bands are available, you have a dual-band router. If there is one more, congratulations; you have a tri-band router. The third will usually be 6.0 or an additional 5.0. Just seeing your network name alone isn't conclusive evidence that your router is single-band. Some routers display a single network name and funnel devices to whichever band it deems best behind the scenes.
The most sure-fire method is to Google your router's brand and model number. The model number is usually on the router label, along with a local admin address with a temporary username and password. You can type the address into your browser, sign in and look at the specs, or Google the specific model and find your answers there.
Unless you purchased your router when you still had a rotary phone in your house, you're probably good to go. Use 2.4 when distance is an issue and 5.0 when you need the extra speed. For gamers and 4K streamers, if setup and location aren't an issue, pop the Ethernet cable in and enjoy maximum speed and connection quality.