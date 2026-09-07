6 ways to make the most out of your Apple Wallet

These days, you'll often hear the unmistakable chime of Apple Pay more than you see people pulling out their actual wallets to buy something. Apple has come a long way since rebranding Passbook to Apple Wallet with iOS 9 in 2015. More than a decade later, Apple Wallet is much more than a digital repository for boarding passes or movie tickets.

That's even more evident with the newest features found in iOS 27. While the latest software update includes some quality-of-life upgrades like making custom passes and splitting bills, you might have missed some of the tricks Apple Wallet already has. Beyond creating digital copies of your credit cards, we've compiled a list of ways to maximize what you get out of Apple Wallet. To check them out, open the Wallet app on your device and visit Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay.