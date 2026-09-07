GM's breakup with CarPlay and Android Auto has one exception

Car manufacturers are turning away from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in favor of native infotainment systems. The trend has generated a fair bit of controversy, with critics labeling it as an industry-wide pivot toward subscription models and data-related cash grabs. Executives, meanwhile, have billed the move as providing a more seamless, functional in-car experience.

One of the companies most invested in this move is General Motors. Last year, CEO Mary Barra confirmed that GM would phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its gas-powered vehicle lineup, doubling down on the controversial decision to drop the popular entertainment systems from its EVs in 2023. In its place, the company is upgrading its in-house infotainment, replacing its built-in Google operating system with Google's AI assistant, Gemini. In an April press release, the company stated that it hopes to deliver "a custom-built AI assistant, fine-tuned with proprietary vehicle data to help anticipate your every need" by the end of 2026.

However, not every vehicle in GM's lineup will be losing access to third-party infotainment systems. Reportedly, the 2027 model of Cadillac's luxury EV, the Lyriq, will continue to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The decision to preserve the Lyriq's access to phone mirroring systems is surprising, given GM's recent transition toward native applications in EVs like the Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck and GMC Hummer EV, both of which saw their CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities removed earlier this year. As it stands, the electric SUV will be the only GM EV sold in North America compatible with both infotainment systems.