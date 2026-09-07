GM's breakup with CarPlay and Android Auto has one exception
Is Cadillac’s Lyriq EV an exception to the rule, or a sign of things to come?
Car manufacturers are turning away from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in favor of native infotainment systems. The trend has generated a fair bit of controversy, with critics labeling it as an industry-wide pivot toward subscription models and data-related cash grabs. Executives, meanwhile, have billed the move as providing a more seamless, functional in-car experience.
One of the companies most invested in this move is General Motors. Last year, CEO Mary Barra confirmed that GM would phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its gas-powered vehicle lineup, doubling down on the controversial decision to drop the popular entertainment systems from its EVs in 2023. In its place, the company is upgrading its in-house infotainment, replacing its built-in Google operating system with Google's AI assistant, Gemini. In an April press release, the company stated that it hopes to deliver "a custom-built AI assistant, fine-tuned with proprietary vehicle data to help anticipate your every need" by the end of 2026.
However, not every vehicle in GM's lineup will be losing access to third-party infotainment systems. Reportedly, the 2027 model of Cadillac's luxury EV, the Lyriq, will continue to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The decision to preserve the Lyriq's access to phone mirroring systems is surprising, given GM's recent transition toward native applications in EVs like the Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck and GMC Hummer EV, both of which saw their CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities removed earlier this year. As it stands, the electric SUV will be the only GM EV sold in North America compatible with both infotainment systems.
Exception or the rule?
While GM's transition from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto might be controversial, company executives have stated that it will ultimately lead to a stronger product. In an interview with Nilay Patel on The Verge's Decoder podcast, Barra stated that the company had received customer feedback that "it was very clunky" moving between GM's in-house system and third-party applications. Now, GM is banking on customers preferring an AI-driven system with a host of verbal commands and smart features, ranging from smart route planning and curated entertainment systems to hands-free texting and streaming applications.
With this in mind, GM's logic behind the Lyriq is puzzling. In a CarBuzz report on the luxury EV's infotainment options, a Cadillac representative explained that the company preserved the Lyriq's access to phone mirroring applications "based on customer feedback." However, it's unclear why this logic has not applied to GM's other models, or whether it is a signal of moves to come.
In prioritizing its own application, GM has made efforts to grant access to key non-native applications — a commonly cited impetus for consumers hesitant to migrate to their car's in-house infotainment system. In December of last year, for instance, GM announced that Apple Music would be available on its in-car software platform for all 2025 and 2026 models. Tim Twerdahl, GM's VP of global product management, touted the addition as "the latest example of how we're expanding entertainment choices built directly into our vehicles." With its new Gemini-powered system, GM's Google compatibility gives you access to Google Maps and other popular applications available on the Google Play Store.
For drivers of non-Lyriq GM EVs who prefer their phone mirroring application, the EV Play LT is a nifty workaround. Capable of providing wired and wireless phone mirroring for Chevy, GMC and Cadillac EVs, the EV Play LT is a third-party product that will deliver Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities in infotainment systems without the popular phone mirroring apps. At $199.99 and with no subscription fees, the product might be just what the infotainment doctor ordered.