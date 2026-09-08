Pros and cons of using a Chromebook as your everyday PC

One of the best qualities of a Chromebook is its simplicity, both physically and digitally. They're generally much lighter than a typical laptop, while simultaneously being more durable. They also boast enviable battery life, with many models lasting upwards of 10 hours on a single charge.

This battery life is largely due to the simplicity of ChromeOS. Modeled after the Chrome browser, it's an interface most people are familiar with already, with much less learning needed to use it efficiently. This streamlined approach also means Chromebooks boot within a few seconds.

The OS is much more secure than a typical PC's by default, thanks to a few different approaches. For one, it's a read-only OS; because you can only make changes to your own files and cloud storage, it's much harder for malicious programs to wreck system files. A verified boot system double-checks for suspicious changes each time the Chromebook starts, automatically reverting to a previous version if it detects something's off. And a process called sandboxing — where every webpage and application runs in its own environment — ensures any issues that do arise don't contaminate other areas.

Chromebooks aren't completely immune to security threats, as they can still fall prey to attacks like malicious extensions or Play Store apps. And no matter what device you're using, you can still fall for a phishing email or have your weak password guessed. But in general, Chromebooks offer fewer points of attack than a Windows machine.

If you want more control and don't mind losing most of these security features, you can enable Developer Mode on your Chromebook to get full access to the system. This allows you to install Linux and access a full terminal.

Perhaps the biggest selling point for a Chromebook is its pricing. There are higher-end models that get closer to the prices of standard laptops, retailing upwards of $700, but the average Chromebook is much cheaper. Engadget's Chromebook pick for 2026, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, is only $400 (depending on where you find it). Many other Chromebooks fall into a similar price range.