How To Reset The Camera Settings On Your iPhone

While it's unlikely your iPhone will ever beat out a purpose-built camera, there's a lot you can do to optimize its capture quality. Even an out-of-date iPhone will be chock-a-block with ways to take your photography and videography to the next level. However, sometimes the best way to measure that improvement is by going back to the basics of default settings.

There are many ways to improve your smartphone photography with any model, and iPhones are no different; there are thousands of great guides to help you choose the right settings for the pictures and videos you want. On the other hand, it can be hard to judge the change in quality if you've already spent a long time messing with your settings — or if you have a second-hand phone that arrived pre-muddled. Sometimes, it's desirable to bring your camera back to default settings and build from there, but there's no single button to carry out that reset. Luckily, it's still relatively simple to set everything back to default.