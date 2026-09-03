Roborock shows off a series of new vacuums at IFA 2026

Roborock announced a suite of new robotic vacuums at IFA 2026. None of them are going to put away your laundry, but one does have a nifty-looking wheel-leg design. The Roborock Saros Rover debuted during this year's CES, and its extendable wheels are able to move the vacuum over small obstacles and traverse stairs. The company's other new products in this segment are the Saros 20 Flow Complete and the Saros 20 Neo. Both offer mopping and vacuuming capability and tech to more easily navigate double-layer floor thresholds.

The company also introduced the F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2. As the name suggests, this vacuum offers steam cleaning. The upright cleaner will preheat its tank when you start cleaning, and then can deliver steam at a stable 180C (around 365F) in 30 seconds. This model also automatically adjusts to different floor types without requiring user input. The Roborock F25 Pro Turbo Combo offers more flexibility with detachable drive module and multiple brush heads.

For outdoor maintenance, Roborock has the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR lawnmower. This robotic mower has an IPX6 rating for water resistance and it is compatible with the Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart home systems. It's also designed for flexibility, able to manage slopes of up to a 45 percent incline and passages as narrow as 60cm (just under 2 feet).

Roborock RockAqua P1 offers robotic cleaning for pool owners. It has an effective run time of 3.5 hours and boasts a smart motor that can adapt for optimal energy use in different pool and debris conditions.

Pricing was not shared for any of the products prior to the event. Roborock noted that it has traditionally staggered its product releases in the US, and will continue doing so after the European event. It did not address the FCC's ban on foreign-made advanced robotic devices directly, only saying US availability is "to be confirmed" for the RockNeo Q2 and RockAqua P1. The Saros 20 Neo will be available in the US as the Qrevo Edge 3 Pro, while the Saros 20 Flow Complete is expected to launch in October, so it's fair to assume these devices already passed through the FCC approval process before the ban.