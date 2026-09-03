Adobe brings 70+ tools from Photoshop, Illustrator and more to Slack

Adobe announced a new integration with Slack, adding more than 70 tools from its popular apps to the communication service. The capabilities include features from Adobe Firefly, Adobe Express, Photoshop, Premiere, Acrobat, InDesign, Illustrator, Stock and Lightroom, which means a pretty comprehensive set of new work can happen without leaving Slack.

If that number sounds familiar to you, it may be because Adobe announced a ChatGPT plugin that allows users of OpenAI's platform to access "more than 70 tools across Adobe's creative and productivity suites." The implementation appears to be near-identical between the two platforms.

Adobe for Slack is available now for Slack Business+ and Enterprise+ customers on web, mobile and desktop versions of Slack. It follows similar integrations with Canva and Figma that were introduced when Slack first added Model Context Protocol support to Slackbot in June. Interestingly, an Adobe account isn't required to use its Slack app, but having one will allow more full access to the tools in question.

Once the Adobe app is installed on the platform, users can message Slackbot with a task and the chatbot will use the most relevant Adobe tools to complete the assignment. Slackbot will be able to draw on content from within Slack channels and Canvases as well as from Adobe Creative Cloud assets. Possible uses of these new integrations include turning a spreadsheet into a visual, creating marketing or social media content from templates and executing bulk edits on a large number of images.