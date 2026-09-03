Lenovo unveils two Yoga laptops with NVIDIA's RTX Spark

Earlier this year, Lenovo teased the Yoga Pro 9n, a version of the existing Yoga Pro 9i that would carry NVIDIA's fancy new RTX Spark chip. It's NVIDIA's answer to Apple Silicon for Windows machines; an ARM-based system-on-chip pairing its Grace CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU. Back then, Lenovo didn't say much beyond the machine was coming but now, at IFA, Lenovo is ready to delve into specifics for this and the rest of its lineup.

The Yoga Pro 9n is a 15.3-inch laptop pairing the aforementioned RTX Spark with up to 128GB unified memory and up to 4TB SSD storage. It's targeted at creatives, developers and AI creators and should have plenty of grunt to run powerful AI models on-device. All of that will require a lot of power, which is why it's shipping with a 92.5Wh battery and 140W power adapter.

Lenovo adds you should get exceptional gaming performance from this machine, and hopes you'll love staring into its 2.5k, 48Hz – 165Hz OLED display. Rounding out the spec list is a 9.2-megapixel IR webcam and a haptic trackpad that supports pen inputs. You'll not hurt for ports, either, with two USB-A, two USB4, one HDMI and one SD-card slot as well as the obligatory 3.5mm headphone jack.

The other machine to get in on the NVIDIA Spark action is the Yoga 9n 2-in-1, a 16-inch convertible with up to 64GB unified memory. It's packing a 16-inch 1.8K 30Hz – 120Hz OLED display, up to 2TB SSD storage and a 99.9Wh battery. You'll get the same options as its fancier sibling, albeit with the benefit of a touchscreen display to get more use out of your pen. Sadly, the one thing that Lenovo hasn't shared with us is the price and availability for either of these machines. That's possibly quite understandable given the volatility of the component markets right now.

Lenovo

Lenovo's also unveiling two new entries in the Yoga Tab series: Android 17 slates with optional (and detachable) keyboard and pen accessories. The Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, 13-inch 4K display and Harman Kardon audio. The lower-end Yoga Tab Gen 2, meanwhile, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s system on chip which promises "fast, responsive performance for sketching, note-taking, productivity and entertainment throughout the day." The former will set you back at least $1,000, while the latter is expected to cost $730 when both of them make their debut later this month.