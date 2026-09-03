NVIDIA's PAIR lets you use idle PCs for AI computing tasks

One of the latest tools NVIDIA has announced at IFA 2026 is called Personal AI Router or PAIR, a free and open-source tool that can distribute AI workloads across local PCs. "More than half of US households have two or more PCs," NVIDIA writes in its announcement, and apparently, they mostly sit idle throughout the day. While AI agents already break complex tasks into smaller jobs that can be done at the same time, they could be competing for the same GPU anyway. In other words, more complex tasks would still take some time to finish.

PAIR prevents performance slowdowns by finding PCs on a local network and then routing task requests to the system, which is currently running idle and has the capacity to accomplish them more quickly. A user could ask an AI agent to sort through their cluttered inbox and prioritize urgent matters, for instance. The agent then splits that work across multiple subagents, while PAIR distributes it across PCs. That way, the subagents won't have to compete for a single GPU. At the same time, the user on the main computer can still game or work without the AI workload affecting the performance of their machine.

At the moment, the tool is still in beta and available for Windows, macOS and Linux. It will work through both graphical and terminal interfaces supporting NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs and newer, NVIDIA RTX PRO workstation GPUs using Turing architecture and newer, NVIDIA DGX Spark, as well as Apple's M4 or newer.