Motorola just introduced another Razr that's covered in Swarovski crystals

Motorola just announced another crystal-laden edition of the Razr. The flip phone has been adorned with 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals and a 32-facet crystal on the hinge to give it a signature look. This appears to be a slightly fancier version of last year's collaboration between Motorola and Swarovski, though in a new colorway.

This version of the Motorola Razr comes in Pantone Meteorite, otherwise called black. Last year's edition was white. The new model includes a "quilted, leather-inspired texture" and it ships with a clear case that "protects the design without hiding its beauty."

Otherwise, the internals haven't changed. This is the 2026 flip phone, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chip, 8GB of RAM and up to(tk) 256GB of internal storage. It features a 3.6-inch external display when folded and a 6.9-inch AMOLED display when unfolded. There's a 50MP main camera system and a battery that lasts 36 hours per charge.

The phone will be available on September 10. Early purchasers get a free pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus earbuds that have also been soaked in Swarovski crystals and a base Moto Watch. The whole package costs $900.

Speaking of timepieces, Motorola also just announced the Moto Watch Ultra. This wearable includes LTE connectivity, dual-band GPS and a large OLED display. It also integrates with Wear OS by Google and features an NFC reader for making payments. The battery lasts for around two days. This one is also available on September 10 and will cost $350.