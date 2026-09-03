TikTok introduces voice comments and simplified polls

TikTok just announced a few nifty tools that could improve the overall user experience. First up, people will soon be able to make voice comments under any video. These messages can be up to 60 seconds long and anyone can tap to listen.

This could be a fun little addition, or it could turn the comment section into absolute chaos. We'll have to wait and see. These voice comments begin rolling out "over the next month" to users 18 and older.

Creators can now whip up comment polls on one of their posts. These polls can display up to five options, and creators can track results directly in the comment section. This is already available to global users. The platform has experimented with this in the past, via stickers and during live broadcasts, but this seems like a straightforward rollout akin to polls found on other social media sites.

Finally, there are a couple of updates involving photo comments. First of all, the platform now lets users upload live photos from their camera roll. These are images that include a second or two of motion and sound that come from immediately before and after pressing the shutter button. This feature is available right now.

TikTok is also increasing the number of photos people can post at once in the comment section. Soon, users will be able to post up to nine images in a single comment as part of a carousel. This is rolling out over the next month.

These are just the latest additions to the popular social media app. TikTok recently added the ability to book travel services directly from the platform and a local feed that leverages a user's location.