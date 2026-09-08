Apple Watch GPS vs GPS + Cellular: What's the difference?
The extra money for cellular won't be worth it for some.
Choosing the best Apple Watch isn't just about picking colors and bands. You also need to ask yourself whether you need an Apple Watch GPS or GPS + Cellular. No matter which one you choose, you'll have the same key features of the Apple Watch. Both can monitor your health and track your workouts. But choosing an Apple Watch GPS + Cellular gives you a few extra perks. For instance, maybe you'd like to do more without having to worry about carrying your iPhone with you. If that's ever crossed your mind, there's a good chance that an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities is the right choice for you.
Choosing between an Apple Watch GPS and GPS + Cellular
The Apple Watch relies on the iPhone by design, and there isn't really a way to use it without one. But Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity to the Apple Watch. It was the missing piece needed to make it more independent of the iPhone. The Apple Watch connects automatically to the SIM card in your phone. No complex setup needed.
A cellular Apple Watch gives you pretty much everything from the GPS version. The difference is that you can do all the Apple Watch things without having to carry your iPhone around. Send and receive messages, answer calls, check notifications, stream music. All of this can be done right from your Apple Watch over 4G or 5G (if you have a Series 11 or later). Having an Apple Watch GPS + Cellular gives you the freedom to leave home without your phone more often.
Parents can even set up an Apple Watch for a child using a cellular model. By doing so, your children can use all the great Apple Watch features without you having to give them an iPhone. It's a clever solution to help your kids stay in touch without exposing them to TikTok distractions.
A few things to keep in mind
Choosing an Apple Watch GPS + Cellular also comes with some trade-offs, and the most obvious one is the price. In short, you'll pay more for an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. Upgrading to a cellular model costs an extra $100 for the base Apple Watch models. The higher-end titanium models and the Ultra come with cellular built in. Your carrier may charge you a fee as well.
Then there's the battery issue. Using cellular connectivity on Apple Watch drains the battery much faster. It's really meant for situations where you'll be away from your iPhone for a short time. Don't think you'll be able to spend the whole day out without your iPhone –- the battery probably won't last that long. Still, if that matters to you, an Apple Watch GPS + Cellular is definitely worth the extra money.