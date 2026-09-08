Apple Watch GPS vs GPS + Cellular: What's the difference?

The Apple Watch relies on the iPhone by design, and there isn't really a way to use it without one. But Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity to the Apple Watch. It was the missing piece needed to make it more independent of the iPhone. The Apple Watch connects automatically to the SIM card in your phone. No complex setup needed.

A cellular Apple Watch gives you pretty much everything from the GPS version. The difference is that you can do all the Apple Watch things without having to carry your iPhone around. Send and receive messages, answer calls, check notifications, stream music. All of this can be done right from your Apple Watch over 4G or 5G (if you have a Series 11 or later). Having an Apple Watch GPS + Cellular gives you the freedom to leave home without your phone more often.

Parents can even set up an Apple Watch for a child using a cellular model. By doing so, your children can use all the great Apple Watch features without you having to give them an iPhone. It's a clever solution to help your kids stay in touch without exposing them to TikTok distractions.