Beyerdynamic's new Aventho Y headphones last up to 90 hours per charge

Beyerdynamic just announced another pair of headphones in its Aventho line. The Aventho Y headphones have one standout feature, and it's a doozy. The battery lasts up to 90 hours per charge, so long as the ANC is turned off.

This drops to 60 hours with ANC turned on, which is still a mighty fine metric. There's a quick-charge feature that'll provide six hours of use with five minutes at the outlet. This is also a highly repairable set of headphones, which is always much-appreciated. The battery and ear cushions can both be replaced by the user. The sliders and hinges have been designed to "make it easy to replace high-wear components instead of the entire headphone."

The company is selling a handful of accessories for these headphones, including a boom mic and a USB-C dongle for connecting to Wi-Fi. This dongle can actually be stored underneath one of the ear cups, which is handy.

The Aventho Y headphones integrate with Bluetooth 6.0 multipoint connectivity, so folks should easily be able to swap between different audio sources. They ship with a lengthy USB-C cable that can be used to charge the device or for wired listening. There's a proprietary app for EQ, which includes genre-based sound presets. This is also where the firmware gets updated.

The specs look mighty solid on this one, and the price is too. The Beyerdynamic Aventho Y headphones cost $150. They are available in four colorways.

This isn't the only pair of Beyerdynamic headphones that include a user-replaceable battery. The flagship MMX 230 cans also boast this feature. I'm getting some FOMO here, as my current pair of over-ear headphones lack a user-replaceable battery and last for around, sigh, 30 minutes. Lithium battery degradation is no joke.