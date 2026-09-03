Epic Games brings cross-platform voice chat to Fortnite and its services

Epic Games is expanding its options for chatting with friends while playing its titles. A new feature called Epic Parties allowers players to enter voice chats across platforms and games. Fortnite, the Epic Games Store and the Epic Games app all support Epic Parties, and there's also an option to transfer a voice chat between those places. In other words, you could start a chat while in Epic's app and then seamlessly transition the call when you enter a Fortnite match.

Epic Parties is also cross-platform, so people can communicate no matter what hardware each of them are on. The chat can also continue in the background when on mobile or when playing other titles from the Epic Games Store. People who accept an Epic Party invite will automatically be placed in the same Fortnite lobby together when in-game.

The new voice chat options expand on the text chat communication options that the company began rolling out to its services last year. Players can invite each other to a party from their friends list, and there will be an option to move an existing text chat to voice with a "Start Party" button in the chat window.