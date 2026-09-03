Netflix has ordered a live-action adaptation of D&D's Ravenloft

Dungeons & Dragons is a sprawling, ever-expanding world. That's part of what makes it so appealing for players and, more recently, has made it such a popular choice for film and TV adaptations. Netflix is the latest to roll for initiative, ordering a live-action series called Ravenloft. This gothic fantasy will center on the backstory of Darklord Strahd von Zarovich, a popular vampire villain from the Ravenloft setting. Deadline reports that legendary filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón will executive produce the project, as will John August, who is attached as the series' writer. Hasbro Entertainment

This isn't Cuarón's first collaboration with the streaming service; he wrote and directed the critically acclaimed Roma for Netflix in 2018. It would have been extra exciting to have him ply those skills for Ravenloft. But August, who has been a screenwriter on Tim Burton film projects including Big Fish and Corpse Bride, also seems like a solid match.

You could be forgiven for thinking that you'd already heard about a D&D adaption. There was a movie version in 2023 starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page. And HBO is working on a Baldur's Gate 3 show, which is practically a D&D expansion taking video game form.