Tesla starts offering Cybercab robotaxi rides

Tesla has officially launched the Cybercab robotaxi, nearly a couple of year since it unveiled the vehicle. On its website, the company has announced that it now offers Cybercab rides through its Robotaxi app on iOS and Android. Users can hail autonomous rides through the app in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, but the Cybercab option only appears to be initially available in Austin. Even in Austin, what customers get will depend on the number of people in the group and on availability. They can't choose to get a Cybercab, at least for now. "Hail your car and use it for errands, commuting and more," Tesla wrote about the vehicle on its website.

The future has arrived in Austin pic.twitter.com/RTCb0O5sez — Tesla (@Tesla) September 3, 2026

As The New York Times notes, Tesla is authorized to operate 314 vehicles without a driver in Texas. Most of them are Model Ys, with only 45 units in the fleet being Cybercabs. It's also not clear how many are operating as taxis and how many are part of the company's testing efforts.

Cybercabs don't have steering wheels and brake pads. They were designed with complete autonomy in mind, with absolutely no driver controlling the vehicle. Inside, you'll find bench-style seating for up to two passengers and a big touchscreen at the center of the dashboard. While only two people can fit on the bench, it has trunk space for luggage, scooters and other big items.

The Cybercabs operating in Austin are owned by Tesla itself, but the company is planning to sell them in the future. When Tesla unveiled the model, Elon Musk said he envisioned a future wherein people owned several Cybercabs and managing a fleet that can earn them money through a ridesharing network. The vehicles still aren't available for sale, but Tesla is taking inquiries for those interested in helping it "build its robotaxi network," indicating that it'll initially sell them to companies that can purchase whole fleets.