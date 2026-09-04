I flossed fake teeth with Dyson's tech-riddled CameraJet toothbrush

Dyson's biggest product announcement was its latest step into a new product category: a tech-loaded toothbrush and water flosser. The CameraJet doesn't sound like the name of something involved in oral hygiene, but here we are.

While I was hoping to test the toothbrush (and maintain my British teeth), a trade show, understandably, isn't the place for sharing a toothbrush with hundreds. For now, tech demos with fake teeth will have to suffice. It was very clear at the event that it was Dyson's new toothbrush was still the highlight of the show — although I want that giant air purifier in my tiny apartment, thank you)

After Dyson's big unveiling in just outside of IFA, it had all the robot vacuums, haircare devices and air purifiers assembled for media and industry to poke and prod, including the new CameraJet. In a chaotic demo area, I got a brief walkthrough on how to control what is definitively the most complicated toothbrush I've ever handled.

Mat Smith for Engadget

You can switch between brushing and flossing modes, or have both engaged at once. The device's "Gap Optical Targeting" system processes 28 images per second from the built-in camera, firing controlled jets of water at the gumline and crevices between teeth, so it doesn't use as much water as existing water flossers. I was wary that the water tank was so small on the CameraJet, but I was more than able to do at least two passes on Dyson's demo dentures without needing to refill. As a toothbrush, the CameraJet feels a little unwieldy compared to existing devices, but as a water flosser, it's frankly portable.

It also offered better insight into how the flossing function works and how much more advanced it is than my limescale-coated, battle-worn Waterpik at home. Aside from the reduced water volume (no more dribbling out of your mouth), it only triggers when the CameraJet detects gaps between teeth, so it won't start spraying the instant you turn it on. The demo units, however, managed to blast me in the eyes when I inadvertently switched the CameraJet to manual jetting. My mistake led to a minty shock to the face.

I also got to see the live feed in action, broadcasting from the tiny 100k-pixel camera to a nearby iPhone running Dyson's companion app. It looks like, well, a feed from a medical camera, but it's surprisingly clear when you consider all the movement, vibration and water involved. How will it fare with toothpaste (non-foaming or otherwise)? We'll have to see.

Some other concerns remain, like privacy issues. It's got a camera; it connects to the app; therefore, panic? I'm less concerned about that. Dyson has stressed several times that the video feed isn't processed anywhere beyond the stream on your smartphone. The feed remains entirely private to the user.

There is also, of course, a classic concern with Dyson: the price. The CameraJet is roughly a couple of hundred bucks above the most premium Philips Sonicare or Oral-B IO toothbrush, even if it is a water flosser too. Then there is the economics of replacement heads from Dyson, non-foaming toothpaste from Dyson and special mouthwash from Dyson, although other brands can be used for the latter two.

However, Dyson's attention to detail before the device has even shipped keeps me intrigued. The company has already barraged its YouTube channel with how-tos and deep-dives for all of the CameraJet's features, even including troubleshooting like how to factory reset the brush and how to put the brush into 'travel mode,' which stops the device from turning on in your baggage and draining the battery. Sadly, Dyson didn't hand me a sample to test that feature on my way back from Berlin.