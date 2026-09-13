Are Apple's wired EarPods still worth buying?
Apple still sells its classic wired earbuds for a reason.
AirPods turn 10 this year, and they're everywhere now. They've also evolved over time; modern AirPods pack in noise cancellation, health sensors and even built-in live translation. If people ever had doubts about wireless earbuds, that's largely a concern of the past — though maybe not completely.
As it turns out, there's a niche group of people who still buy wired earbuds, like EarPods. Remember Apple's wired earbuds that used to come in the box with an iPhone? While using them now might seem like nothing more than nostalgia, there are a few reasons to prefer EarPods over AirPods.
What's different between AirPods and EarPods?
Comparing AirPods and EarPods isn't as simple as "wired versus wireless." AirPods are packed with modern features that make them go far beyond a simple pipe for transmitting audio. Take the AirPods Pro 3, for example, which can track your heart rate during a workout. There's also Spatial Audio and all the specs that make them sound great. In comparison, EarPods are just regular earbuds. They lack fancy gestures or voice commands.
Yet they can be better than AirPods in some ways. EarPods require zero maintenance. No battery means no charging, so they're ready whenever you are. Compare that to leaving your AirPods sitting off the charger for a few days and being greeted by a red battery icon. Having a cord also means zero pairing issues stemming from Bluetooth. There's no need to worry about re-pairing if you want to share your earbuds with a friend either.
The built-in EarPods microphone also delivers better voice quality. While Apple has done a good job of improving this aspect of AirPods, Bluetooth audio still doesn't sound as good as wired audio. They even come in three connection types: 3.5mm, Lightning and USB-C. That makes EarPods compatible with a wide range of gadgets, and they're cheap enough that you could buy separate pairs for different devices.
Due to the lack of a headphone jack on modern iPhones, though, using the Lightning or USB-C port for EarPods means you can't charge your phone while using your earbuds. If this poses a major issue for you, an adapter that splits the port into two is an easy fix, though it's not as convenient to carry around and have attached to your phone.
AirPods are better, but there's still room for EarPods
There's no denying that AirPods are better in many ways. Apple's wired earphones won't give you noise cancellation, which by itself is a compelling reason to choose AirPods. But sometimes you might prefer simplicity over high-end tech. Maybe you don't want to worry about recharging your earbuds, or perhaps yours always tend to die during an important meeting. Moments like this make it sensible to keep some wired earbuds around.
Then there's the price. The cheapest AirPods you can buy today cost $129, and they aren't even the best ones. For $19, EarPods are unbeatable. They aren't designed to be the best, but they cost a fraction of Apple's wireless earbuds. Maybe you'd rather spend $19 on EarPods than $69+ to replace your lost AirPod every six months. Or you can buy both and always have what the situation calls for.