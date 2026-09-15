What is a VPN kill switch and how does it work?
You can't enjoy the protections of a VPN if it shuts off without you noticing.
Whether you're streaming your favorite show, accessing sensitive information or using an insecure public network, a virtual private network (VPN) can help keep your internet usage private. When comparing VPNs, you might come across a feature called a kill switch. Despite its ominous name, a kill switch isn't something derived from a spy movie. Rather, it's an important VPN feature that protects your data and IP address by blocking your network access if you lose your VPN connection.
The reasons to enable a kill switch are similar to those driving your VPN usage in the first place. Although VPNs are not an all-encompassing security solution, they're a helpful way to protect your privacy while browsing online, shielding your IP address and other personally identifiable information behind an encrypted connection.
Like most security solutions, a VPN's effectiveness is limited by how consistently it's used. A VPN's protections don't do you much good if your IP address is exposed every time your connection goes on the fritz. Monitoring these protections yourself is impractical; conversely, a kill switch changes your VPN into a set-it-and-forget-it service.
How a VPN kill switch works
Before diving into kill switches, let's establish a baseline for how a VPN functions. VPNs hide your IP address by creating an encrypted connection between your device and the VPN server before you connect to a website. By linking these three destinations (your device, VPN server and destination) with encrypted tunnels, VPNs make it harder for outsiders to spy on your internet traffic or conduct man-in-the-middle attacks. Meanwhile, a VPN also helps hide your browsing activity from advertisers, websites and your internet service provider.
A kill switch helps protect your privacy in case this connection drops or falters. While enabled, the kill switch monitors the quality of your connection to a VPN server. If it detects an irregularity, the kill switch will block your device's internet connection. This prevents your IP address or DNS queries from being exposed, since that's the reason you're using a VPN and even a short exposure can be compromising.
Many VPN kill switches will also do this whenever you switch servers, providing an extra layer of protection that mitigates the potential for DNS leakages during automatic reconnection. Once the tunnel between your device and server is back online, your VPN will reestablish your device's internet connection.
Modern VPN kill switches operate either on an application or system level. For app-specific kill switches, your VPN will only block connections for selected apps that may leak sensitive data to outside observers. System switches, on the other hand, cut off all internet traffic to your device to prevent lapses in identity protection.
Application switches provide flexibility, letting you protect your browser traffic while updates and video-calling apps continue on. System-level switches (also known as network kill switches) are more effective, but may result in frequent disconnections if you have a spotty connection.
Setting up your VPN kill switch
Most of the top virtual private networks offer kill switches. However, free or budget VPNs may not include the feature. Look in your VPN app's settings to find this — it may be labeled as a "network lock," "auto-disconnection protection," "leak protection" or simply "block connections if disconnected." If it's not on the top-level menu, look under settings tabs like Security, Privacy, Network protection or Advanced.
Once enabled, you should configure the functionality. If you're using an app-specific kill switch, consider enabling it for your email, web browser messaging apps or any other potentially sensitive tools. Conversely, it's sensible to carve out exceptions for apps where a lost connection could cause trouble, such video conferencing or gaming.
A common VPN feature worth using alongside your kill switch is auto-connect, which automatically takes effect whenever you join a public network. Alternatively, you can have your VPN connect whenever you turn on your device so you don't have to remember every time.
Once set up, you'll want to run a few basic tests to ensure your kill switch is functioning as intended. First, try a basic disconnect test, in which you manually disconnect from your VPN and attempt to browse the web. If your device loses its connection, then your kill switch is up and running. If not, your VPN's kill switch might only protect against accidental disconnections.
You can check if your IP address leaks via websites likeipleak.net or whatismyipaddress.com. While there, intentionally interrupt your VPN connection. If functioning correctly, your kill switch should prevent your actual IP address from being revealed. This way, you'll know if your VPN is operating as intended.