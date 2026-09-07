The A2 e-tron is Audi's most efficient EV to date

Audi debuted the A2 e-tron, dubbing it the most efficient model in the carmaker's history. Unlike its higher-end EVs such as the RS e-tron GT Performance, the humble A2 e-tron occupies Audi's compact entry-level segment with a design focused on delivering peak energy efficiency. According to Audi, its latest EV has an energy consumption of 12.8 kWh per 100 km and achieves a range of around 646 km.

That range translates to around 400 miles, but it's worth noting this figure comes from the European standard for EV range testing, or the WLTP, which is less strict than the US' Environmental Protection Agency's MPGe rating. Audi said it was able to achieve this range thanks to a focus on aerodynamics, which includes refining the EV's exterior surfaces, reducing the amount of gaps in the wheels and introducing electric door handles that better blend into the EV's profile. All of those design elements helped Audi achieve a drag coefficient of 0.24 for the A2 e-tron.

On the inside, A2 e-tron can be equipped with three battery sizes: 52 kWh, 61 kWh or 84 kWh. The largest battery will take up to 29 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent thanks to fast charging support, but the smaller batteries will achieve the same level of charge in 24 to 25 minutes. The A2 e-tron also offers bidirectional charging, so it can power things like e-bikes and laptops, or even serve as a backup home battery in case of emergencies. Inside the cabin, Audi included a 11.9-inch cockpit display for the driver, while a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system will sit in the center.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that the A2 e-tron will make its way to the US, especially since Audi said in the press release that the EV is made "specifically to the needs of European customers." According to Audi, the A2 e-tron will start preorders on September 10 with an expected market launch in December. The upcoming entry-level EV will start at 38,200 euros, or around $44,300.