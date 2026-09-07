A new Elizabeth Holmes documentary from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim is coming from A24

In case you haven't gotten enough of the Elizabeth Holmes saga, there's a new documentary about the Theranos founder from A24 and it sure looks... unsettling. You Can See Everything is the latest bizarre chapter in Holmes' story from directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

After two previous documentaries and a Hulu miniseries, you might think there's little new to add to Holmes' story. But You Can See Everything is apparently a bizarre coda to the events that ultimately led to her downfall. It was filmed in 2023 in the days before she reported to prison to serve out an 11-year sentence for defrauding Theranos investors. And Holmes apparently gave Fielder and Oppenheim extensive access "in an effort to clear her name," according to The New York Times.

The result is a three-hour long documentary that looks as strange and uncomfortable as you might expect from the startup founder who once claimed her blood testing startup would revolutionize healthcare. Fielder, known for his comedic roles, features prominently in the teaser released by A24.

"Why would I deceive you," Holmes asks in a close-up shot while staring unsettlingly into Fielder's eyes. "There's no reason for me to do that."

The teaser doesn't give much away, but the film reportedly features some "innovative recreations" in addition to Holmes' intense conversations with Fielder, according to The NYT. There's also, apparently, a conversation in which Holmes and her partner discuss plans "to launch a new and improved Theranos." Okay then!

Given the public's past fascination with Holmes and Theranos, the latest chapter will likely draw its share of curious viewers. And, in case you were wondering, Holmes herself seems more enthusiastic about this portrayal than others. The startup founder, who has turned into a somewhat prolific poster on X in the last year, shared the trailer from her account (which she describes as featuring "mostly my words," though she relies on others to help post.) "I'm always being real," she wrote.

You Can See Everything will get a theatrical release sometime in October.