Chrome will now release updates every two weeks to better tackle security threats

Google's Chrome browser will now get updates more frequently, just like the company promised back in March. Starting with Chrome 153 for desktop, Android and iOS, the browser will be moving to a two-week release cycle from the four-week one it implemented in 2021. What that means is that new features reach the stable version of Chrome every two weeks instead of a month. If developers are rolling out interoperability additions or bug and security fixes, they'll get to users a lot faster now.

A more frequent release cycle works better with Chrome's new security strategy. The team now uses automated AI tools powered by Gemini to find and fix vulnerabilities that would've taken a longer time to discover in the past. As the Chrome team notes, shrinking the time gap between discovering a vulnerability, finding a fix for it and getting it to end users would help protect people against fast-moving threats more effectively. In addition, more frequent releases mean smaller updates that are easier and faster to download.

That said, if an organization decides against the two-week cycle, they can instead rely on the Extended Stable channel, which releases security fixes weekly and major feature updates every two months. Since the Chrome browser has transitioned to the new cycle, Chrome 154 is already scheduled for release on September 22. For now, version 154 is out for beta testing.