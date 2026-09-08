Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 review: A classic design in a lighter package

We liked the last ThinkPad X1 Carbon we reviewed in 2024, but this model takes things to another level. Lenovo says it redesigned the Carbon X1 from the ground up with a new metal "Space Frame" case, which helped the company slim the laptop down to 2.2 pounds. The case itself is still plenty sturdy, and its carbon fiber top has a soft texture that feels pleasant to hold.

Lenovo also developed a double-sided system board that's 20 percent smaller than before, and it was able to squeeze in a fan that's 70 percent larger. That allows for both better thermal management and the ability to support more powerful 30 watt CPUs.

From afar, the ThinkPad Carbon X1 still screams "legacy PC," but that's probably a plus for stodgy corporate users. Up close, its modern conveniences are easy to see. It's surprisingly thin, and it feels almost weightless when you actually pick it up. The Carbon X1 also comes with a standard 14-inch 2.8K OLED screening running at 120Hz. It delivers all of the usual benefits of OLED — high contrast, bold colors and the ability to display true black — and it's also bright enough to use outside in direct sunlight. A matte covering over the display also helps reduce reflections significantly.

The system can be equipped with Intel's powerful Ultra X7 series chips and Xe graphics, but the base model we're reviewing ships with a slower Core Ultra 7 355 chip with basic Intel graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's more than enough power for basic productivity work, but if you're dabbling in media or 3D rendering, it's worth splurging for the Xe graphics upgrade.

While the Carbon X1 doesn't have the classic ThinkPad keyboard from the IBM days (something you can still find on other modern ThinkPad models), its chiclet keyboard is still comfortable to type on. There's a satisfying depth to every key, and I had no trouble touch-typing at my usual 80 to 90 words per minute. I was also surprised how smooth and accurate its trackpad felt, since it's still an older-style haptic model. There's a clicking dead zone at the top of the trackpad, but otherwise it worked well. Still, I'm surprised Lenovo hasn't moved on to a haptic trackpad for its Carbon machines.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

I've never been a huge fan of the red TrackPoint nub, but I can understand why some people find it essential. It was particularly important in the IBM ThinkPad heyday, back when standard trackpads were far more clunky and annoying to use. Even though it's a bit vestigial, the TrackPoint still works well, allowing you to control the mouse pointer with slight movements of your finger. It's a bit awkward to use the left and right mouse click buttons, which sit right below the keyboard and above the trackpad, but again, it's mainly there for the ThinkPad traditionalists.

As for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon features three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB Type A connection, HDMI and a headphone jack. It's a shame there's no SD card slot though — that's inevitably the first port to go as computer makers chase thinner cases. The slight notch atop the Carbon X1's case houses its 5-megapixel webcam and mechanical privacy shutter. That's something we also saw on Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i, and while it doesn't exactly scream "ThinkPad," a slight notch is preferable to making the laptop's upper bezel thicker to house the camera.