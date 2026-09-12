Get the best battery life for your Windows laptop by changing these settings

It's a terrible feeling to watch your laptop's battery life quickly tick down as you realize you forgot your charger at home. While some Windows laptops have improved battery performance thanks to Microsoft's renewed focus on ARM systems, the average clamshell still relies on the more powerful — and more power-hungry — x86 architecture.

With settings cranked for performance, you'll be lucky if even the best Windows laptop lasts until lunchtime. Windows 11 has been plagued by performance issues, and despite some recent TLC from Microsoft, it hasn't overcome its own overhead. This all means the best battery life tip for a Windows laptop is to switch to Linux.

However, there are still steps you can take to preserve your battery on Windows 11. The most important is reducing your screen's brightness; press Win + A and then drag the slider down. Beyond this, by dialing in the right settings, you can eke out precious extra hours before your computer gives up the ghost. Of course, power management is all about trade-offs: the more your laptop does, the faster it drains, so you'll sacrifice some performance in exchange for longevity. Not everyone needs to implement all of these changes, so mix and match until you reach a good balance.