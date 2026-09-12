Is a 256GB SSD better than a 1TB hard drive? It depends how you're using it

The speed difference comes from how each drive reaches your data. An HDD stores data magnetically on spinning platters, with a read/write head that moves to the location it needs. An SSD stores data in flash memory and retrieves it electronically, without waiting for mechanical parts to move into position.

That distinction is particularly noticeable on a system drive, where both booting Windows and opening apps requires frequent storage access. Faster storage reduces the time the computer spends waiting for those requests, which is why switching from an HDD to an SSD can make even an older PC feel more responsive.

SSDs have a few other practical advantages. They operate silently with no moving platters or read/write heads, making them better suited to the bumps and vibration a laptop or portable drive may encounter.

The catch is the 256GB part. Windows 11 requires at least 64GB of storage, so a 256GB SSD comfortably clears the operating system's minimum requirement. That 64GB figure is a floor, though, not a recommendation for how much space you'll actually want or need. Programs, Windows updates, downloads and your own files all compete for whatever remains.

That makes 256GB much easier to live with if you mostly browse the web, work with text documents, stream media and keep much of your personal data in cloud storage. It's also why our current laptop recommendations treat 256GB as a workable minimum for both Windows and Mac systems, while 512GB or higher makes more sense if you store lots of files locally. Large creative projects and modern games can quickly require 1TB or more to stay comfortable.

The type of SSD also matters if you're upgrading an existing computer. A 2.5-inch SATA model can be a straightforward option for an older PC, while most newer systems support much faster NVMe drives. The best SSDs in 2026 span both types, so what your computer supports can narrow the choice before capacity enters the picture.