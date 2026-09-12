The benefits of leaving your VPN on all the time
A VPN can increase your privacy online, but should you leave it on 24/7?
Strong online security requires a variety of layers; you're likely familiar with VPNs as a pillar of this. They mask your IP address, identity, location and other personal information by routing your internet connection through an encrypted network. This wards off the prying eyes of hackers, advertisers and nosy internet service providers.
Like any security tool, having a VPN isn't a catch-all cybersecurity solution. It won't keep attackers from cracking a weak password to get into your email account, nor will it stop every malicious website before you can fall for it. But with the privacy benefits a VPN brings, you might wonder if keeping it on 24/7 is necessary — you could even go to the extreme and enable your VPN at the router level. It's definitely easier not having to think about toggling it, but you also lose flexibility in situations where your VPN brings more frustration than protection.
When to keep your VPN on
You can lump the scenarios where using a VPN is important into two general buckets: when accessing sensitive information or using insecure networks.
Public Wi-Fi networks are the most common example of where VPNs provide extra security. Because anyone can join the network and you don't know how it's been configured, someone could theoretically snoop on what you're doing using open Wi-Fi. There's also a risk of attacker setting up a fake network with the same name as a trusted one at a coffee shop or airport.
Running a VPN while you're using public networks creates an encrypted tunnel between you and what you're accessing, helping shield your data from cybercriminals who may be lurking in these public spaces. The same logic applies for any websites that still don't use a secure HTTPS connection. When connected via HTTPS, someone spying on the network can see that you're accessing the site, but can't view anything you're entering there. The vast majority of major sites default to HTTPS, but a VPN can provide a fallback for the fraction that don't.
VPNs help hide your internet activity from your internet service provider. According to a study by the FTC, ISPs frequently collect information about your devices, internet history, network performance and usage habits, often selling said information to third parties. Using a VPN prevents your ISP from seeing what websites you visit and what you're doing, though it still knows you're using a VPN and how much data you're moving. However, VPNs don't hide your entire search history; your browser still keeps a log of where you visit, and if logged into your Google account, that profile keeps a log of your activity across its platforms.
These privacy concerns are doubly important when traveling, particularly if you're somewhere where internet access is monitored or restricted. In these cases, VPNs are a good way to keep responsible internet usage private. Also, it may help you access American streaming services abroad — streaming-compatible VPNs are a key travel hack if you're halfway through The Sopranos when departing for an international trip. Moreover, using your VPN to change your location can unlock the country-specific catalogs of services like Netflix.
You may also want to use a VPN as a backup layer when accessing sensitive information, such as your email, bank account or healthcare plan. While a VPN doesn't guarantee that your information stays protected, it can help prevent man-in-the-middle attacks, where crooks steal your information in transit. It won't save you from tricksters duping you into divulging your bank details, but it could prevent them from spying on your Amazon transactions. As such, I always check that my VPN is functioning before accessing sensitive information on my phone or laptop.
When your VPN does more harm than good
Despite the advantages, there are a few instances where you'll likely want to turn off your virtual private network. One drawback is that certain websites, such as many streaming sites or bank portals, won't function properly if they detect a VPN.
Similarly, for websites that rely on your location to provide relevant info (like local news or weather), you'll need to manually enter your location or turn off your VPN. Luckily, most VPNs allow you exempt specific domains by using split tunnelling. Some sites will also temporarily block you for irregular traffic when using a VPN.
Decreased speeds and increased latency are common VPN concerns, which are particularly noticeable for real-time applications like video calling and online gaming. These delays occur because of additional overhead involved in sending your traffic through the VPN before it reaches the destination. Selecting servers closer to your physical location can reduce tunnelling times and lag. Fortunately, many of the best VPNS are optimized for quick download speeds, and should be more than fast enough to handle your typical usage as long as your home internet speed is sufficient. Gaming is one area where the added lag from a VPN isn't worth the miniscule privacy improvements, though.
You may also notice a VPN draining your battery, an especially common issue with older devices. To troubleshoot, try switching to a split tunnel connection, which reduces the amount of data your VPN processes by sending some of your traffic to the open internet directly.
These issues are relatively small in comparison to the benefits of using a VPN, and should be viewed as exceptions that prove the rule. Altogether, the hassle of turning off a VPN for select instances is minor compared to the privacy gains of using one regularly.