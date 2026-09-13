What is the difference between a dead pixel and a stuck pixel?

Many electronics users have felt the wave of panic that comes with trying to wipe away a mark on their screen, only to realize it's actually an issue with the screen itself. Sometimes, this can be caused by factors like source or cable issues, and isn't cause for alarm. Other times, however, it's a pixel problem, which can be much more dread-inducing due to varying levels of repairability.

Even the best monitors aren't safe from a potential pixel issue, of which there are two main types: stuck pixels and dead pixels. Both are dots — or, even worse, clusters of dots — that no screen user wants to see. However, though both screen annoyances look a lot alike shape-wise, there are some distinct differences between them, namely in their exact appearance and if they can be fixed.