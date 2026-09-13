If your laptop trackpad is popping out, stop using it immediately

To understand why, you should start by learning how batteries work. Pretty much every modern laptop has lithium-ion batteries inside. They're responsible for providing power when the laptop is unplugged. Overall, these batteries are quite safe if used properly. But they can put you at serious risk if you ignore certain safety precautions. A battery relies on many chemical reactions to work. And when it's overcharged or physically damaged, the internal chemical components can produce harmful gases.

The result is disastrous for your laptop. The battery starts to swell and pushes against all the components around it. And when it comes to laptops, the battery is usually located underneath the trackpad. Surface laptops and MacBooks are no exception. And you can imagine where that leads. A swollen battery pushes the trackpad out. A trackpad that pops out is usually a sign that your battery is nearing the end of its life. And that's not hypothetical — Apple already had to launch replacement programs for MacBooks with swollen batteries.

Your laptop stopping working wouldn't even be the worst-case scenario. A faulty battery can swell to the point where it explodes. The risk of it bursting into flames is very real. Sure, there are situations in which a trackpad might come loose due to other hardware malfunctions. Perhaps an internal screw has come loose, or your laptop has suffered an impact. But it's still worth taking every precaution to make sure it's not a battery issue.