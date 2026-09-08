NVIDIA's DLSS 5 adds subtle details to NBA 2K27, but demands a lot more power
The juice isn't worth the squeeze, as they say.
The first game to use NVIDIA's controversial DLSS 5 AI upscaling, NBA 2K27, thankfully doesn't go overboard with the technology. We've seen leakers use DLSS 5 to deliver some horrific imagery from games like Control and Final Fantasy VII Remake, a clear sign that the tech could be overcranked far beyond what the original developers and artists intended. But after spending a few hours with NBA 2K27's DLSS 5 implementation, I can confirm that it's very subtle. In fact, you could argue it's almost too subtle for most gamers, especially when you account for the framerate drop and increased power demands of the technology.
DLSS 5 adds just a bit of detail to NBA 2K27
NVIDIA is pitching DLSS 5 as a way to achieve lifelike graphics by using neural rendering AI models, without the need to rely purely on raw graphics processing. It's similar to how DLSS initially debuted as a way to generate higher-resolution textures by applying a neural model to lower-resolution textures — you could get 4K-like gaming, even if your GPU wasn't powerful enough to render 4K natively.
In NBA 2K27, DLSS 5 adds a few more details to player and crowd models. Skin has more texture — especially when it comes to faces and arms — and shadows look slightly more realistic. It's a subtle upgrade, but once you know what to look for, it's easy to tell when DLSS 5 has been turned on. Without the technology, models in the game look almost like plastic mannequins, even with all of NVIDIA's other graphics settings technology cranked up. While testing NBA 2K27 with an RTX 5090 GPU at 4K, DLSS 5 also cut my frame rate from 240fps to 150fps.
NVIDIA's new upscaling tech looks best when the camera is close to players and the crowd. In wider shots, like the overhead view during typical gameplay, DLSS 5 doesn't add any major benefit. The lighting for the distant crowd looked a tad more nuanced — as in real life, those folks are far away from the bright lights of the court — but it wasn't enough to make me prefer the DLSS 5 implementation over the standard game.
Given that NBA 2K27 is a launch title for DLSS 5, though, a part of me wonders if 2K Games purposefully left the game's models a bit undercooked just to help its partner shine a bit. Sports games like 2K keep fans happy by updating rosters and stats with each consecutive annual title; they'll still buy the game even if the graphics don't look much better than before.
DLSS 5 is power hungry
While playing NBA 2K27 in 4K without DLSS 5, my RTX 5090 GPU typically drew around 400 watts of power. (Yes, it's crazy how demanding video cards are these days). Once I flipped DLSS 5 on, though, that immediately jumped to 525 watts. That's a surprisingly large power jump for a feature that only adds a minor graphical facelift.
Beyond a higher electricity bill, the significantly increased power draw also means that DLSS 5 is stressing my GPU significantly more than normal, which could lead to potential damage. One HardOCP forum member reported that their RTX 5090 drew over 600W while using DLSS 5 in NBA 2K27, which ultimately led to the GPU's power cable being melted.
In this era of obscenely high video card prices, I can't imagine anyone would want to risk their precious GPU just to see slightly more realistic basketball players.
DLSS 5 is clearly still a work in progress
After seeing DLSS 5 in action, it remains something far from essential for most gamers. It's even less noticeable than ray tracing, a similarly demanding feature that allows for more realistic lighting, reflections and shadows. At the very least, NVIDIA has responded to fan complaints and announced that DLSS 5 will eventually be supported on last-generation RTX 4000 GPUs. Previously, it was only meant for the new RTX 5000 hardware. Outside of NBA 2K27, there aren't any other upcoming games with official support for DLSS 5.
Developers like Capcom, Tencent and Ubisoft have committed to supporting the technology with future titles, but we're still waiting to hear what those will be. For now, if you have a recent NVIDIA GPU and would like to test out DLSS 5, you can try to mod existing DLSS titles like Control and Cyberpunk 2077.