NVIDIA's DLSS 5 adds subtle details to NBA 2K27, but demands a lot more power

NVIDIA is pitching DLSS 5 as a way to achieve lifelike graphics by using neural rendering AI models, without the need to rely purely on raw graphics processing. It's similar to how DLSS initially debuted as a way to generate higher-resolution textures by applying a neural model to lower-resolution textures — you could get 4K-like gaming, even if your GPU wasn't powerful enough to render 4K natively.

2K Games

In NBA 2K27, DLSS 5 adds a few more details to player and crowd models. Skin has more texture — especially when it comes to faces and arms — and shadows look slightly more realistic. It's a subtle upgrade, but once you know what to look for, it's easy to tell when DLSS 5 has been turned on. Without the technology, models in the game look almost like plastic mannequins, even with all of NVIDIA's other graphics settings technology cranked up. While testing NBA 2K27 with an RTX 5090 GPU at 4K, DLSS 5 also cut my frame rate from 240fps to 150fps.

NVIDIA's new upscaling tech looks best when the camera is close to players and the crowd. In wider shots, like the overhead view during typical gameplay, DLSS 5 doesn't add any major benefit. The lighting for the distant crowd looked a tad more nuanced — as in real life, those folks are far away from the bright lights of the court — but it wasn't enough to make me prefer the DLSS 5 implementation over the standard game.

2K Games

Given that NBA 2K27 is a launch title for DLSS 5, though, a part of me wonders if 2K Games purposefully left the game's models a bit undercooked just to help its partner shine a bit. Sports games like 2K keep fans happy by updating rosters and stats with each consecutive annual title; they'll still buy the game even if the graphics don't look much better than before.