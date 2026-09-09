Lyft is now offering Waymo rides in Nashville

You can now get rides from fully driverless Waymo cars in Nashville through the Lyft app. It's the first market where Waymo vehicles are available across both Lyft and the autonomous vehicle company's own application. You can get matched with a Waymo app when you request any Standard, Priority Pickup, Wait & Save or Extra Comfort ride. For now, though, your route must start and end within Waymo's service area in central Nashville to be eligible. Waymo's service area on Lyft covers Downtown/Broadway, North Nashville/Germantown, East Nashville, Midtown and South Nashville.

Waymo rides come at no extra cost, but you don't have to get on one if you don't want to. You can opt out of them entirely, or you can decline a Waymo ride if you just don't want a driverless car in that particular moment. Lyft says their availability will continue to grow in the city over the coming weeks.

The Alphabet subsidiary first announced that it was going to work with Lyft to match its users to Waymo rides in September last year. Waymo has been testing its vehicles in the city since then, but it wasn't until February this year that it secured permission to operate them without a human driver behind the wheel.