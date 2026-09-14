What's the biggest IMAX theater in the world? It depends who you ask

On the surface, the world's largest movie screen is the IMAX theater at the Traumpalast Leonberg cinema complex in Germany's southwest region of Baden-Württemberg. A gargantuan 127 feet wide and 69 feet tall, the German cineplex holds the world record for the largest surface area of any movie theater in the world at roughly 8,770 square feet. Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest theater in 2023, the screen is wider than a Boeing 737 is long.

However, some cinephiles are likely to raise their fists in protest. The debate centers around two central points: the film format of the theater's projectors and the subsequent aspect ratio of the screen. IMAX theaters come in two main varieties: digital and 70mm film. IMAX Digital theaters are often retrofitted large format screens that use either a dual xenon lamp projector or a laser projection system.

The aspect ratio of these projections, which relates to the proportion between the height and width of a screen, is an impressive 1.90:1, meaning they are much taller and wider than your average movie theater. However, some purists dub IMAX's digital screens as 'LieMax' theaters, as they fail to achieve the resolution of their 70mm film counterparts.

IMAX's 15/70mm film theaters, meanwhile, are widely considered the best premium format on the market. Without diving into the intricacies of IMAX's revolutionary approach to projections, the key to the discussion regarding screen size is their unique 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

In practical terms, IMAX's 70mm film screens are squarer and taller than the Traumpalast. Add the format's unrivaled vibrancy and clarity, which IMAX claims is ten times sharper than traditional 35mm prints, and you have a film experience that is well worth whatever absurd distance you'll have to travel to experience it. So for devoted IMAX disciples that want to see the biggest possible version of IMAX's most beloved format, you'll have to venture outside the German woodlands.