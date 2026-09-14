How to fix Outlook's "Your message can't be displayed right now" error

Given how many people use (or are forced to use) Outlook, it's no surprise that errors pop up often. Even the Artemis II crew had to seek tech support for Outlook issues, and it was earlier this year when Microsoft had to issue multiple emergency Outlook patches after it became unusable for many. When you're in the middle of important communication, getting an error that says "Your message can't be displayed right now" is irritating. But the fix is simple.

The method of solving this error depends on whether you're using Outlook in a web browser or the desktop client, but both fixes involve clearing your cache. Normally, the cache is helpful for Outlook, as it stores temporary files for faster loading. But when it becomes corrupted or overloaded, it can lead to a whole host of problems.

Clearing your cache won't delete anything important — all your emails, calendar events and contacts will remain intact. Doing so forces Outlook to create new copies of your emails, fixing sync problems and bringing you the most up-to-date version of your inbox.