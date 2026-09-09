Apple's iPhone 18 Pro has an A20 Pro chip and smaller Dynamic Island

While all eyes are on Apple's first foldable, the company hasn't forgotten about its most capable mobile lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. They look almost exactly like the previous models (save for a new burgundy option), but they feature a slightly smaller Dynamic Island cutout. The big upgrades this year are the new A20 Pro chip, as well as manual camera aperture controls, which will help creatives fine-tune their focus levels and offer better low-light performance for photos and videos. Apple also claims the iPhone 18 Pro lineup has the longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone, as well as improved vapor chamber cooling.

Apple

It makes sense for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max to be slightly boring — Apple likely wants the spotlight on its foldable this year, and these Pro models mainly exist as an upgrade path for people who don't want to jump to an entirely new form factor. The increased focus on the iPhone 18 Pro's cameras also makes them far more useful for pros. From the sample videos and photos Apple showed off during its launch livestream, it looks like these phones will be able to handle complex low-light shots in ways never possible with Apple's hardware. (As usual, Apple also used its latest phones to film the entire launch event.)

You can preorder the iPhone 18 Pro this Saturday, September 12. Thanks to the RAM and storage pricing crunch, both models are also $100 more than before: The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 and the 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299.

Developing...