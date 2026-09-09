Apple Watch Ultra 4 comes with better battery and upgraded health tracking

Apple has revealed the latest version of its most premium smartwatch. As expected, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 isn't a major redesign, but it does come with some notable performance upgrades and new health and fitness tracking features.

In terms of specs, the Ultra 4 boasts a better battery life and faster processor compared with its predecessor. Battery life will top out at 84 hours in low power mode, and up to 50 hours for normal "everyday" use. It can also track workouts for up to 25 hours when in a new "Extended Workout" mode.

The watch is also getting a new S11 chip and an overhauled sensor setup. Apple said its new "health sensing system" comes with more capable sensors and LEDs to improve the accuracy and frequency of the heart rate data it can collect.

Those more frequent heart rate readings will help power a host of new health-related metrics. The watch will now deliver a daily "readiness" score, similar to the Oura Ring feature that gives users a snapshot of how "ready" their body is for the day's activity. According to Apple, its version of the feature "analyzes a user's recent activity, training load, vitals, and sleep score to offer insight into their capacity for the day ahead." Scores will range from 0-10 and provide recommendations about the intensity of activity they may be up for.

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The Ultra 4 is getting its share of AI-powered features. Apple's redesigned Health app will be able to deliver AI-powered health insights based on the data collected by your watch. A new "insights" tab in the app will provide summaries of relevant health information and suggestions powered by Apple Intelligence. The Ultra 4 also supports a new VO2 Max test, a fitness metric estimated by other wearables. The upgraded watch will come with new "audio intelligence" features as well. This includes notifications about sounds in your environment, like a doorbell ringing, as well as features that will help you track your real-time conversations.

The Ultra 4 isn't getting much of a visual refresh. It will come in the same "natural" and "black titanium" finishes, though there will be new band styles available. There's also a new Hermès variation, which will come with a new "Grand H titanium band featuring a built-in extension mechanism to conveniently adjust the band to fit over a wet suit."

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at $799.

