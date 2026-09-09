Google AI Mode can hold your hand through fantasy football season

Google is introducing an update to Google Search that makes it possible to use AI Mode as a fantasy football consultant. The new feature builds on AI Mode's ability to connect to outside apps for added context, and is one of several new features the company is adding just in time for this year's football season.

If you connect your Yahoo Fantasy or Sleeper account to Search, Google says AI Mode can offer recommendations on a wide variety of fantasy football topics. For example, using the context from your live roster of players and the leagues you're tracking, it could suggest starters you should choose or what free agents you should add to your lineup. Depending on what you get out of fantasy football, that's either helpful or a chatbot doing the fun part for you.

Google

Google is also making it easier to stay on top of games as they're happening. If you search for an ongoing game in Search, a new "Live Game Feed" will display the live score, a recap of the game so far and things like play-by-play updates and video highlights. Searching for matchups or players can display a carousel of scores of other games in the league or up-to-date play stats, respectively. And if you want to know the odds of a team winning or who they'll play next in a bracket, the company says search results can surface that information, too.

Google says Search's new fantasy football and Live Game Feed features are available in English in the US now. Search results with the new score carousel and player stats will be available globally on mobile.