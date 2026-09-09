iPhone Duo hands-on: Apple's most exciting device in a decade

It's been almost 10 years since Apple released the iPhone X, which ushered in a new era of design for the company's flagship handsets. Now, Apple is venturing into uncharted territory once again with the iPhone Duo, which just might be the company's most interesting new phone (or gadget in general) in nearly a decade.

Packing a 5.4-inch external OLED display along with an even larger 7.6-inch flexible OLED panel on the inside, the iPhone Duo reminds me a lot of the original Pixel Fold, except that Apple has refined its chassis even further. The sides of the phone feature lovely rounded edges that make it super easy to open and the transition animation that plays when you switch from the outside display to the main interior panel is a work of art. It's practically seamless, while subtle gradient and depth of field effects help sell the magic of Apple's first foldable device. That said, despite a beautifully crafted frame made from titanium that includes IP68 dust and water resistance, the Duo is rather hefty. At 11.3mm (when closed) and weighing 254 grams, Apple's fold is significantly heavier and thicker than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 (201 grams and 9.7mm when closed).

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Inside, the Duo features a heavy matte nano texture that serves a few different purposes. In addition to almost completely eliminating annoying reflections, it also neatly disguises the Duo's crease. Yes, there is one, but I must say the divot that runs down the middle of the center is very faint, to the point where it often easier to feel it with your finger than observe it with your eyes. However, one of my favorite little features on the Duo is Apple's inclusion of a under-display FaceTime camera sensor that almost entirely disappears when it's not in use.

This is something Samsung experimented with all the way back in 2021 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, in more recent years, Apple's Korean rival seems to have given up on that technology, so to see it here on the Duo is not just a notable technical feat, it's also bragging rights for the newest foldable on the block. It's only really visible when you look close and spot that the circular group of pixels above the under-display camera are glossy instead of matte like you get on the rest of the main display.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Finally, while the Duo's outside screen is shiny, its matte interior should also help make stylus input feel really natural, as the phone supports the Apple Pencil across both of its screens. Unfortunately, Apple didn't have any Apple Pencils on hand at its demo area, so I haven't been able to properly test this out just yet.

This story is still developing...